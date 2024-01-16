Jason Kelce Will Reportedly Retire After 13 Years With The Eagles

After a 10-1 start to the season, looking to defend their NFC crown and get back to the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles fell apart to end the year, going 1-6 over their final seven games including a rather embarrassing 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers in Tampa on Monday night in the Wild Card round.

That loss and the way they finished their season figures to make the Eagles take a deep look at their roster to decide what changes they need to make. While there will be personnel and coaching decisions to be made this offseason, one decision has been taken out of their hands as All-Pro center Jason Kelce reportedly told his teammates he was retiring after 13 seasons in the NFL (all in Philly) in the locker room after the game, per Adam Schefter.

Six-time All-Pro and future Hall-of-Fame center Jason Kelce told his Eagles’ teammates in Monday night’s postgame locker room that he is in fact retiring, per league sources. The 36-year-old Kelce became visibly emotional at the end of the Eagles’ 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers. He… pic.twitter.com/GofAAlFtUd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2024

Kelce was drafted by the Eagles in 2011 and became a 6-time All-Pro and has a very strong case for ending up in Canton in the not so distant future. He was the leader of the offensive line that has been one of Philly’s strengths for years, and recently became rather famous for his work leading the nearly unstoppable Tush Push in front of Jalen Hurts.

Kelce has also become one of the most famous offensive lineman off the field, as he’s a rare lineman to break out into national endorsement deals and has his podcast with his brother Travis that has blown up over the past year. He will undoubtedly have plenty of opportunities in the media world now that his playing days are finished, so while he may not be playing anymore, one would expect to still see him plenty.

The Eagles now face a real challenge in replacing the best center in football, as a dropoff at that position is expected and the offense was already looking like it was on shaky footing in the back half of this season. That will be a difficult task that will be a top priority for a team with plenty of introspection ahead at other positions as well.