Jason Sudekis Makes His Triumphant Return as Coach Ted Lasso

Jason Sudekis is back as Coach Ted Lasso and I couldn’t be happier. After his brief stint with Tottenham (a whopping 6.5 hours), Lasso moved to the studio for some “live” work with NBC’s soccer crew. It went as well as you’d expect.
“I think I literally have a better understanding of who killed Kennedy than I do what is offsides?” Not lying, I’ve been laughing at this clip for a solid 20 minutes. I’m not an adult, obviously.
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going watch this on loop for the rest of the day.
Rebecca Lowe is an angel.
So glad to have her and the Men in Blazers back in my life starting next week…
“Keep calm and GET FIRED UP” is my new favorite saying ever.
Keep Calm & Get Fired Up!
Just yelled it at my wife. I had no pants on. That’s probably too much info.
Sweet merciful Christ I hope there are more of these. Also I can’t wait for the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Dallas Cowboys in the next Premier League match.