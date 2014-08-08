Jason Sudekis Makes His Triumphant Return as Coach Ted Lasso

Senior Editor
08.08.14 6 Comments

Jason Sudekis is back as Coach Ted Lasso and I couldn’t be happier. After his brief stint with Tottenham (a whopping 6.5 hours), Lasso moved to the studio for some “live” work with NBC’s soccer crew. It went as well as you’d expect.

“I think I literally have a better understanding of who killed Kennedy than I do what is offsides?” Not lying, I’ve been laughing at this clip for a solid 20 minutes. I’m not an adult, obviously.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going watch this on loop for the rest of the day.

[BroBible]

TAGSCoach LassoCoach Ted LassoCoach Ted Lasso videoTed Lasso

