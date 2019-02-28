Getty Image

For the second straight year, ESPN’s lead analyst from the Monday Night Football broadcast is leaving the booth to return to a job with an NFL team.

Jon Gruden left for the Raiders head coaching gig last year, but that pales in comparison to the stunning news that dropped Thursday that Jason Witten is returning to the Cowboys to play tight end for them once again. Witten retired after the 2017 season, but apparently being in the booth and around the game each week brought back the itch to play, with Dallas happy to scratch that itch.