James Holzhauer Really Wants To Hear Alex Trebek Say ‘Bitchin’ On Jeopardy Again

Night one of the Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time Tournament proved that while James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter are nominally competing for the title of greatest player of all time, Alex Trebek has already secured his claim as the undisputed GOAT.

Trebek was at his best during the first match of the tournament, looking as sharp as ever during the show’s highest-profile event in perhaps its lengthy history. The host was his usual composed and sharp self and even added a new highlight to his ever-expansive canon of Jeopardy! moments.

Before Tuesday, the first word normally associated with Trebek on Jeopardy! would be “genre,” but a new contender is coming from the crown. In the category “The Totally Rad 1980s,” Trebek read a clue that gave the broadcast a PG rating, an almost unheard of event in the 36 years of the game show.

Jeopardy on primetime means Alex Trebek can say "bitchin" pic.twitter.com/mKrwOZafeh — Mark (@tole_cover) January 8, 2020

In the midst of a well-played game that was not lacking for memorable moments, Trebek’s line read of “bitchin'” assuredly stands out. He calmly proceeds through the rest of the sentence, though you can hear the studio audience reacting while the clue is recited, and Holzhauer can’t help but crack a genuine smile while Jennings provides the response.

Holzhauer is never one to let an opportunity for a joke slide — he’s been noticeably trolling his opponents on Twitter for weeks in the build-up to this tournament — and he is ready for the beloved game show to take a darker turn after expanding its language boundaries for the first night of what could be a seven-episode tournament.

Crossing my fingers that #JeopardyGOAT night 2 gets this designation again pic.twitter.com/W4OkM4igmc — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 8, 2020

At this point, I’m crossing my fingers that a subsequent episode forces golden boy Ken Jennings to say “bitchin'” or a similar equivalent in his answer. That might even force a PG-13 designation.