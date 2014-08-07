Let’s Watch Jeremy Lin Dunk On His Poor, Unsuspecting Mother

Most NBA players are working out, shooting jumpers, honing their craft this summer. But Jeremy Lin? Nah, he’s just dunking on his mom. Dude’s having the time of his life.
I could watch this Vine all day long and yes, actually I will. TURN DOWN FOR LIN!
I like Lin at least 35% more after this video.
I think that’s the number his PR folks were looking for.
This is really quite enjoyable. Especially since they didn’t add the song, it’s just what Mama Lin listens to in the kitchen.
Too bad he couldn’t show that kind of enthusiasm in Houston.
Linsantiy is rising. . .