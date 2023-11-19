Jimmy Johnson oversaw the best stretch of Dallas Cowboys football since the 1970s, as he won back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1993 and 1994, leaving shortly after that 1994 Super Bowl title after a dispute with owner Jerry Jones.

In the 30 years since, Jones and Johnson have feuded, with the Cowboys owner refusing to put Johnson in the team’s Ring of Honor despite being at the helm for two of the franchise’s five championships. In recent years the two have patched up their relationship and Jones told Johnson at the Hall of Fame Game ahead of his induction in 2021 that he would be going in the Ring of Honor. However, two years had gone by without that day coming and there was some wonder whether it would actually come to fruition.

Finally, on Sunday morning, Jones told Johnson the news in person, live on FOX NFL Sunday, that he was going to be inducted into the Ring of Honor on December 30 when the Cowboys host the Lions in primetime — with a pretty funny misstep saying he’d be going in in 1923, not 2023.

On December 30, @JimmyJohnson will be inducted into the @dallascowboys Ring of Honor 🤩 Congrats, Jimmy 👏 pic.twitter.com/nXLIl3DG6Z — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 19, 2023

It’s a long overdue honor for Johnson, but it’s nice to see the two longtime friends back to being friendly and Jones finally putting the Hall of Fame coach into the Ring of Honor.