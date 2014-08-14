Jerry Jones And His Pulsating Crotch Star In The Greatest Taiwanese Animation Ever Made

#Dallas Cowboys
Senior Editor
08.14.14 3 Comments

The Taiwanese Animators just came out with their Mona Lisa, a video so good, so perfect it belongs in a museum. The clip is not unlike a satisfying sexual experience, there’s a lot of build up, there’s great foreplay, then BAM, Jerry Jones shoving a woman’s face into his crotch. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s football orgasm. That’s nirvana.

And then, just when you think it’s over, just when you think you can’t go anymore, just when you think you’ve had enough crotch banging, they drop a golden shower on you. And what would a golden shower be without some R Kelly.

If this video doesn’t win some kind of web award, I’m going to be mad.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dallas Cowboys
TAGSDALLAS COWBOYSJERRY JONESJerry Jones crotchR. Kelly

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP