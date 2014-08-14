Jerry Jones And His Pulsating Crotch Star In The Greatest Taiwanese Animation Ever Made

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Taiwanese Animators just came out with their Mona Lisa, a video so good, so perfect it belongs in a museum. The clip is not unlike a satisfying sexual experience, there’s a lot of build up, there’s great foreplay, then BAM, Jerry Jones shoving a woman’s face into his crotch. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s football orgasm. That’s nirvana.

And then, just when you think it’s over, just when you think you can’t go anymore, just when you think you’ve had enough crotch banging, they drop a golden shower on you. And what would a golden shower be without some R Kelly.

If this video doesn’t win some kind of web award, I’m going to be mad.