Joe Burrow Got Carted Off The Field With An Apparent Left Knee Injury

The Cincinnati Bengals have not been good this year, but have looked far more competent on offense in large part due to the efforts of rookie top overall pick Joe Burrow. The Heisman Trophy winner has come into Cincinnati and injected some life into the Bengals offense, throwing more than any quarterback in the league behind a shaky offensive line, and while it hasn’t always been perfect, the flashes of brilliance have been there.

On Sunday, the Bengals were looking for their third win of the season against the Washington Football Team and held a 9-7 lead in the third quarter when Burrow got sandwiched in the pocket and his left leg was rolled up on in ugly fashion.

Burrow would hold his left knee and the Bengals medical staff immediately ran to attend to him, checking that knee and eventually called for the cart, as he’d be carted into the tunnel. Players from both teams came to check on the young star quarterback after he was loaded onto the cart.

All love for Joe Burrow as he goes off the field. Including from Chase Young, Haskins, McLaurin pic.twitter.com/t42duvQWIQ — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 22, 2020

It’s a brutal blow to the Bengals, who while not in any sort of playoff contention were continuing to grow and show some promise with their young core. The hope now, of course, is that Burrow’s injury isn’t as severe as it appeared and that he’ll be able to make a full and fairly speedy recovery.

While there’s still nothing official on Burrow’s injury, the quarterback did tweet out a message saying he’ll see everyone next year and seems to be in good spirits all things considered.