The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens matched up in Week 11 for one of the most anticipated Thursday Night Football battles of the season. In the early going, however, the game was marred by injuries, as Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews went down in the first quarter and Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow left the game soon after. Burrow tossed a short touchdown pass to Joe Mixon with almost six minutes left in the first half but, as soon as he let the ball go, he appeared to be in significant pain.

Joe Mixon's 3rd catch of the drive ends in a TD and a @Bengals lead#CINvsBAL on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/lEJxUXD1NY pic.twitter.com/jmd4xKLEyi — NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2023

#Bengals Joe Burrow is heading to the medical tent after being in pain on this throw. pic.twitter.com/vaieQoE8Oo — BSGsports (@BSGsportsmedia) November 17, 2023

Shortly after, Burrow was seen on the Bengals sideline attempting to throw and he was physically unable to do so.

Joe Burrow trying to throw pic.twitter.com/04F1zc7HH0 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) November 17, 2023

The Bengals soon announced a right wrist injury for Burrow, who went to the locker room for further evaluation. In providing additional context to this ailment, Burrow was captured earlier in the day wearing some sort of brace on his throwing wrist/hand, and that could shed light on what transpired, especially given that Burrow’s injury was non-contact.

Lots of talk about a deleted #Bengals post, which showed Joe Burrow wearing some type of brace or sleeve on his right wrist. 🎥 Here’s video of Burrow getting off the team bus in Baltimore. Not a perfectly clear shot, but you can definitely see it on his hand.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/XcqX6oMODA — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) November 16, 2023

Jake Browning took the next series for the Bengals at quarterback and, for a team already dealing with other injuries to Tee Higgins and others, Cincinnati simply cannot afford to be without Burrow. Updates will likely follow, but the city of Cincinnati is holding its collective breath.