Joe Burrow Left Bengals-Ravens With A Wrist Injury After Being Unable To Throw The Ball On The Sidelines

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens matched up in Week 11 for one of the most anticipated Thursday Night Football battles of the season. In the early going, however, the game was marred by injuries, as Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews went down in the first quarter and Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow left the game soon after. Burrow tossed a short touchdown pass to Joe Mixon with almost six minutes left in the first half but, as soon as he let the ball go, he appeared to be in significant pain.

Shortly after, Burrow was seen on the Bengals sideline attempting to throw and he was physically unable to do so.

The Bengals soon announced a right wrist injury for Burrow, who went to the locker room for further evaluation. In providing additional context to this ailment, Burrow was captured earlier in the day wearing some sort of brace on his throwing wrist/hand, and that could shed light on what transpired, especially given that Burrow’s injury was non-contact.

Jake Browning took the next series for the Bengals at quarterback and, for a team already dealing with other injuries to Tee Higgins and others, Cincinnati simply cannot afford to be without Burrow. Updates will likely follow, but the city of Cincinnati is holding its collective breath.

