Breaking: Wildly Popular College Athlete Wins The Big Game, Parties At A Club

Well friends, pack up the hero worship and get the Heisman committee on the phone, because we have a big, old controversy for this year’s Heisman Trophy winner, Johnny Manziel, already. Manziel, of course, turned in a great season with the Texas A&M Aggies, as he passed for 3,706 yards and 26 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,410 yards and another 21 TDs, all of which was good enough to make him the first freshman to ever win college football’s top individual prize.
To make the season even better for the Aggies, Manziel carried them to an 11th win in the Cotton Bowl, as he torched Oklahoma for four TDs, including two in the air and two on the ground. In a year that really lacked college football superstars – mostly thanks to injuries – Manziel was truly the most exciting guy to watch. But none of that matters now because people are upset that he’s a big ol’ boozehound. Allegedly.
Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Johnny Manziel — aka Johnny Football — celebrated his team’s recent big victory with a bottle of Dom Perignon — the only problem is … he’s 20.
Manziel and his Texas A&M Aggies destroyed Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl on Friday, 41-13. On Saturday night, Manziel hit up Avenu Lounge in Dallas and as you can see in the pics … he rather enjoyed himself.
We’re told when the pics were taken, Johnny was hanging out with a small group of people in an area behind the DJ booth.
Manziel doesn’t turn 21 until December and the club is a 21 and over place. (Via TMZ)
Obviously, I can see how this is a sensitive issue, what with the recent events involving the Dallas Cowboys, as well as the many incidents involving athletes over the years. Additionally, Manziel doesn’t exactly have the squeakiest of clean histories when it comes to staying out of trouble in public.
For his sake, though, I think it’s important that Texas A&M officials lock Johnny Football in an underground bunker in the offseason, where they can bring him books and food while monitoring him 24/7. I suggest this not because he’s a danger to himself or others – at least not that we know of – but because he has his whole future ahead of him and he’s already dating a model. Help Johnny, Aggies, so he can continue to help you.
Crissakes, shouldn’t a guy known as “Johnny Football” be a heavy drinker who gets into fights all the time? Every morning for this guy should be the first 5 minutes of Die Hard II.
Won’t somebody please think of the children!
I can’t stand the tiered adulthood hierarchy we have here in the states. As long as he didn’t get behind the wheel, who cares?
Johnny Football is showing some pimp like tendencies. Well done young man.
You mean to tell me a college kid had the game of his life on the national stage and celebrated it by doing something everyone except Tim Tebow did in college? GET OUT OF HERE!
SHOCKING DEVELOPMENT: Underage Drinking Happening at Colleges All Over Country!
We’re talking about Texas. I mean listen, we’re sitting here talking about practice, not a game, not a game, not a game, but we’re talking about practice. Not the game that I go out there and die for and play every game like it’s my last but we’re talking about Texas man.
I’m not sure on whether or not this is the case, but in the state of Texas, if his parents were present and the bottle was actually given to home in their presence with their permission, no laws are being broken. Is it dumb and ultimately a bad decision, yes. But against the law probably not.
Can’t edit, and suck at typing on phone, that should read ‘given to him in their presence’
I think you’re right. That looks like his dad making the O-face.
Someone drinking underage?!?!
Oh the humanity!
He should be over in the Middle East killing terrorists in the off-season. He’s old enough to do that.
Seriously though, to quote Joe Naimath, “I think it’s a little un-American if a single quarterback doesn’t go out and have a good time with the ladies.”
Jeez Burnsy, you’d probably make him sign an incredibly condescending 21-point contract too while you’re at it.