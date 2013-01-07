Breaking: Wildly Popular College Athlete Wins The Big Game, Parties At A Club

Well friends, pack up the hero worship and get the Heisman committee on the phone, because we have a big, old controversy for this year’s Heisman Trophy winner, Johnny Manziel, already. Manziel, of course, turned in a great season with the Texas A&M Aggies, as he passed for 3,706 yards and 26 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,410 yards and another 21 TDs, all of which was good enough to make him the first freshman to ever win college football’s top individual prize.

To make the season even better for the Aggies, Manziel carried them to an 11th win in the Cotton Bowl, as he torched Oklahoma for four TDs, including two in the air and two on the ground. In a year that really lacked college football superstars – mostly thanks to injuries – Manziel was truly the most exciting guy to watch. But none of that matters now because people are upset that he’s a big ol’ boozehound. Allegedly.

Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Johnny Manziel — aka Johnny Football — celebrated his team’s recent big victory with a bottle of Dom Perignon — the only problem is … he’s 20. Manziel and his Texas A&M Aggies destroyed Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl on Friday, 41-13. On Saturday night, Manziel hit up Avenu Lounge in Dallas and as you can see in the pics … he rather enjoyed himself. We’re told when the pics were taken, Johnny was hanging out with a small group of people in an area behind the DJ booth. Manziel doesn’t turn 21 until December and the club is a 21 and over place. (Via TMZ)

Obviously, I can see how this is a sensitive issue, what with the recent events involving the Dallas Cowboys, as well as the many incidents involving athletes over the years. Additionally, Manziel doesn’t exactly have the squeakiest of clean histories when it comes to staying out of trouble in public.

For his sake, though, I think it’s important that Texas A&M officials lock Johnny Football in an underground bunker in the offseason, where they can bring him books and food while monitoring him 24/7. I suggest this not because he’s a danger to himself or others – at least not that we know of – but because he has his whole future ahead of him and he’s already dating a model. Help Johnny, Aggies, so he can continue to help you.