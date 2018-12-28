Getty Image

Over the last week, UFC Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitzky has tried to explain Jon Jones’ recent positive test for a trace amount of the same metabolite that resulted in a 15-month suspension after his 2017 bout against Daniel Cormier.

The original explanation was this positive test was residual, staying in his system from the first positive test and shouldn’t be ruled as anything irregular. His latest comments, however, may have caused more confusion than necessarily cleaning the situation up. While speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience, Novitzky explained that the December positive findings wasn’t actually the first time it had shown up in his testing, it was actually the third time.