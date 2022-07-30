josh allen jordan phillips bills practice fight
Josh Allen And Jordan Phillips Had To Be Separated After A Scrap At Bills Training Camp

The Buffalo Bills are expected to compete for a Super Bowl this year. After losing one of the best football games of all time in the playoffs against the Kansas City Chiefs this past season, the Bills made it a point to add reinforcements all over the place, and as a result, Las Vegas views them as the favorites to lift the Lombardi Trophy in February.

One of the players the team brought on was beefy defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who joined after spending the last few years with the Arizona Cardinals and should provide some heft to a defensive line that only sacked Patrick Mahomes once in the aforementioned game against Kansas City. Phillips drew some attention on Saturday afternoon during a preseason practice for getting into it with Pro Bowl signal caller Josh Allen. The pair had to be separated by a number of teammates after a play near the goal line that appeared to lead to Allen — who was quite riled up at how things went down — giving Phillips a shove.

The fracas apparently led to the end of practice.

The Bills will begin their regular season on Thursday, Sept. 8 with a trip to Los Angeles to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Rams.

