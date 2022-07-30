The Buffalo Bills are expected to compete for a Super Bowl this year. After losing one of the best football games of all time in the playoffs against the Kansas City Chiefs this past season, the Bills made it a point to add reinforcements all over the place, and as a result, Las Vegas views them as the favorites to lift the Lombardi Trophy in February.

One of the players the team brought on was beefy defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who joined after spending the last few years with the Arizona Cardinals and should provide some heft to a defensive line that only sacked Patrick Mahomes once in the aforementioned game against Kansas City. Phillips drew some attention on Saturday afternoon during a preseason practice for getting into it with Pro Bowl signal caller Josh Allen. The pair had to be separated by a number of teammates after a play near the goal line that appeared to lead to Allen — who was quite riled up at how things went down — giving Phillips a shove.

Josh Allen and Jordan Phillips scuffle at practice #BillsMafia Video from @Constantine824 pic.twitter.com/dKlXAQXBk1 — BillsMedia716 (@BillsMedia716) July 30, 2022

The fracas apparently led to the end of practice.

Josh Allen and Jordan Phillips get into a fight.

Allen ran QB draw at the goal line. Phillips thumped him a bit as Allen headed for the goal line. Allen was irate.

It was on the right shoulder, but I thought Phillips was fine and Allen overreacted.

That play ends practice.#Bills — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) July 30, 2022

The pile for the fight got quite big. And slid a good 15-20 yards. Was way more worried about Allen in the pile than on Phillips hit. — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) July 30, 2022

The Bills will begin their regular season on Thursday, Sept. 8 with a trip to Los Angeles to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Rams.