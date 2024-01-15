josh allen
Josh Allen Broke Loose For The Second Longest QB Touchdown Run In NFL Playoff History

The Bills and Steelers finally got to play their Wild Card game on Monday afternoon in Buffalo, as they were clear of the blizzard that covered the stadium in snow over the weekend.

With the field clear, no snow falling, and the wind dying down, the hopes Pittsburgh had of mucking up the game and dragging the Bills into the mud were dashed as the Buffalo offense came out flying. Josh Allen had a tremendous first quarter throwing the ball, hitting both of his tight ends for touchdowns to push the Bills ahead by 14 in the early going, but it was in the second quarter where he got it done on the ground, taking off from just beyond midfield and just never got brought down before he hit the end zone 52 yards later.

It was nearly a historic run from Allen, as his 52 yard scamper through the Steelers defense was four yards shy of the longest rushing touchdown by a quarterback in playoff history, as Colin Kaepernick had a 56-yarder for the Niners back in 2012.

The Steelers defense did not seem up to the task in the early going in the secondary, as tackling (and coverage) was rough, and Allen took advantage of that through the air and on the ground to open up a 21-0 first half lead.

