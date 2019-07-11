Getty Image

The fifth and most popular Running of the Bulls event took place today in Pamplona, Spain, the insane event where six bulls are let loose onto a predetermined course through the city’s streets as humans run from them and try to avoid being severely injured.

Reports from the run state that six people were injured, including a man who was “gored in the arm,” despite a brief protest from bull-running veterans ahead of the race that say the event has become “too safe.” Amidst the day’s chaos was Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, who was spotted leaping over a bull in the bullring at the end of the course not once, but twice.

We’re not sure what the language in Norman’s contract with Washington looks like, but it’s a pretty safe bet that “leaping over bulls” is not one of the approved offseason activities. It appears Norman made it through the festival unharmed, and hey, at least the vertical leap is still looking strong.