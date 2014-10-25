Mississippi State’s Josh Robinson Is Insanely More Entertaining With Super Mario Bros. Music

Senior Editor
10.25.14 2 Comments

This is Josh Robinson, a running back for Mississippi State. Robinson is quite shifty at 5’9″, 215 lbs. Today against Kentucky, Robinson went full Super Mario Bros. on us, rumbling and bumbling his way through the entire Wildcats defense. Par for the course here, we’ve remixed it for you.

[CBS]

