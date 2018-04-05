Patriots Wide Receiver Julian Edelman Helped Police Stop A Potential School Shooting

#New England Patriots
04.04.18 23 mins ago

Getty Image

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Julian Edelman, who made one of the most famous catches in Super Bowl history last season in a comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons, may have made another crucial catch that saved young lives.

The Times story is bizarre but the danger appears to be very real. When the New England wideout was made aware of an Instagram comment where a teenager boasted about “shooting up” his school, Edelman acted quickly to notify the authorities of the threat.

Edelman was messaged this directly on the social media platform: “Dude, there is a kid in your comment section says he s going to shoot up a school, i think you should alert the authority.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#New England Patriots
TAGSGUN VIOLENCEjulian edelmanNew England Patriots

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 days ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 days ago 4 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 5 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP