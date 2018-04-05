Getty Image

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Julian Edelman, who made one of the most famous catches in Super Bowl history last season in a comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons, may have made another crucial catch that saved young lives.

The Times story is bizarre but the danger appears to be very real. When the New England wideout was made aware of an Instagram comment where a teenager boasted about “shooting up” his school, Edelman acted quickly to notify the authorities of the threat.

Edelman was messaged this directly on the social media platform: “Dude, there is a kid in your comment section says he s going to shoot up a school, i think you should alert the authority.”