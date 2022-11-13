The Minnesota Vikings looked like they were going to get blown out by the Bills in Buffalo for most of the day on Sunday, but after an improbable comeback in the second half from down 14, they found themselves with the ball and a chance to win the game.

However, on third down, Von Miller got home and sacked Kirk Cousins to seemingly seal the deal, forcing Minnesota to go for it on 4th and 18 from deep in their own territory.

On that play, Kirk Cousins would simply throw it up to Justin Jefferson for what appeared to be a sure interception, only for Jefferson to somehow reach one hand back and pry the ball away from the Bills DB for an unbelievable catch to keep the Vikings hopes alive.

I MEAN LOOK AT THIS!

It’s like the Odell Beckham Jr. catch but in traffic while ripping the ball away from a DB. It is legitimately one of the greatest catches I have ever seen in my life and it doesn’t even feel like hyperbole to say that. Jefferson would make two more incredible catches on the drive to set up a 4th and goal from inside the 1 with 54 seconds to play. The Bills got two stops, with the first negated by offsides but the second standing after a lengthy review, as they stuffed Cousins on a sneak attempt just shy of the goal line.

Cousins is stopped SHORT of the goal line 😱

However, on the Bills attempt to sneak the ball off their own goal line, Josh Allen fumbled the snap in his own end zone and it was recovered by Minnesota for the go-ahead score in one of the most absurd endings of a game this year.