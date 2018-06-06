Getty Image

Out of all the sports, golf is the one that I think most people misunderstand the gap between PGA Tour pros and a good weekend golfer. The biggest reason for that is there aren’t the obvious, raw athletic talents on display for a lot of the Tour pros (aside from the freaks like Dustin Johnson). In basketball and football, the sheer size, speed, and strengths of the athletes playing make you keenly aware of your own personal shortcomings in those areas, and know that you wouldn’t stand a chance. In baseball, it’s the ability to either throw or hit a 90-100 mph fastball that is the quickest separation of regular people and the pros.

You can go on and on down the list of the various major pro sports, but in golf the differences are more subtle and thus create a false sense of closeness. Many of them look like regular guys, not spectacular athletes, and what they do best doesn’t usually jump off the screen at you when watching on TV. Things like putting, striking the ball purely, shaping shots, and their abilities from around the green don’t often wow you, but rest assured, they are exponentially better at all of it than you are.

I am a pretty good golfer on the grand scale of “everyone that plays golf,” with a handicap that’s floated between 5-7 since I stopped playing regularly and competitively after high school. Put me on a Trackman and my ball speed and swing speed will be in the lower end of Tour-level range, I strike my irons pretty well, and have some quality touch around the greens. I also know my shortcomings (putting, chiefly) and have been around enough really good golfers to know that, no, I would not be able to make it on Tour if I had unlimited time and resources to practice and work on my game.

Still, when TaylorMade extended an invite to come out to Columbus, Ohio prior to The Memorial for a media event and test out their new line of Hi-Toe wedges and MySpider putters with a chipping contest against Justin Rose as the centerpiece of the trip, I couldn’t help but feel like maybe I could pull out some magic against Rose.

As it turned out, we were catching Rose two days after he wrapped up his first win of the season at the Fort Worth Invitational at Colonial Country Club and two days before he’d begin a run to a T6 finish at The Memorial. So it’s safe to say we got his best game on that Tuesday afternoon, in what turned out to be both a wildly humbling experience and also the best short-game lesson of my life.