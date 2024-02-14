chiefs parade
Getty Image
Sports

Ten People Were Shot After The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

What was a day of celebration in Kansas City became another American tragedy. Shortly after the Chiefs partied on stage at their Super Bowl parade, the thousands that had gathered suddenly had to flee after shots were fired near the parking garage of Union Station.

Kansas City police confirmed the shooting on Twitter, asking fans to leave the area and avoid the garage to allow medical personnel to attend to multiple shooting victims. Two armed individuals were initially taken into custody.

It was a scary scene as fans ran away from Union Station, with some leaping the barricades set up for the parade trying to get away quickly, not long after the team had been on stage delivering their remarks to the tens of thousands in attendance in the aftermath of their Super Bowl victory in Las Vegas earlier this week.

The images are a grizzly reminder of the ever-present threat of gun violence, where even a celebration like a Super Bowl parade can suddenly turn into a tragic event. A reunification area was set up by police because many families were separated in the chaos of people fleeing for safety.

KSHB confirmed with Kansas City police that there were 10 victims, including multiple children who were being treated at Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Hospital in relation to the shooting.

Caitlin Knute of KSHB provided a later update that one person was killed and eight were in serious or critical condition.

A number of players tweeted out their prayers and concern for those at the parade.

Police will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. CT to provide further updates.

