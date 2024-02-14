Ten People Were Shot After The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

What was a day of celebration in Kansas City became another American tragedy. Shortly after the Chiefs partied on stage at their Super Bowl parade, the thousands that had gathered suddenly had to flee after shots were fired near the parking garage of Union Station.

Kansas City police confirmed the shooting on Twitter, asking fans to leave the area and avoid the garage to allow medical personnel to attend to multiple shooting victims. Two armed individuals were initially taken into custody.

Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims. Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

It was a scary scene as fans ran away from Union Station, with some leaping the barricades set up for the parade trying to get away quickly, not long after the team had been on stage delivering their remarks to the tens of thousands in attendance in the aftermath of their Super Bowl victory in Las Vegas earlier this week.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shots have been fired at the site of a parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, police say.pic.twitter.com/FE3TQDnnBM — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 14, 2024

Parade goers running from Union Station following reports of shots fired. pic.twitter.com/3K3WlMt9qS — Rob Collins (@RobCollinsTV) February 14, 2024

The images are a grizzly reminder of the ever-present threat of gun violence, where even a celebration like a Super Bowl parade can suddenly turn into a tragic event. A reunification area was set up by police because many families were separated in the chaos of people fleeing for safety.

Remember the child reunification stations in the area are at 2301 Main and inside the main entrance of Union Station. We still have several needing reunification. Contact the officer nearest you for reunification information. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

KSHB confirmed with Kansas City police that there were 10 victims, including multiple children who were being treated at Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Hospital in relation to the shooting.

BREAKING:@kcpolice confirms 10 shooting victims today. Multiple children being treated at Children’s Mercy Hospital. @KSHB41 — Dia Wall (@DiaWall) February 14, 2024

Caitlin Knute of KSHB provided a later update that one person was killed and eight were in serious or critical condition.

1 dead, 3 in critical, 5 serious, per KCFD. — Caitlin Knute-KSHB 41 News (@CKnuteKSHB) February 14, 2024

A number of players tweeted out their prayers and concern for those at the parade.

Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

Praying for everyone in Kansas City at the parade — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) February 14, 2024

Police will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. CT to provide further updates.