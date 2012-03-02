Kate Upton Makes Mexico A Better Place

Senior Writer
03.02.12 2 Comments

With Leather’s 2011 Celebrity Fan of the Year and, much less importantly, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model Kate Upton is down in Mexico City for the Liverpool Fashion Fest, and that seems strange to me, because when I think of Liverpool I imagine England, and when I think of Mexico I think of the exact opposite of fashion. But hey, who am I to argue?

Upton appeared at the Liverpool Interlomas Department Store yesterday, and I don’t know why exactly – other than she’s KATE-F*CKING-UPTON and she can do whatever she wants – so I’m going to assume that she’s on a global tour to show everyone how hot they should be. That’s why she took a moment to pose with these Mexican girls and give all girls hope that one day they too can be perfect.

Spoiler alert: Nope.

Also, it’s not the doll I’d prefer, but it’s a good start…

(Via my favorite non-Hott Goss website on the world webs, The Superficial.)

