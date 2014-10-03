Are You Ready For Katy Perry On ESPN’s College GameDay This Weekend?

#ESPN #Katy Perry #College Gameday
Senior Editor
10.02.14 16 Comments

Katy Perry, the most beautiful woman in the world and someone I once asked out on a date via Twitter, will be this weekend’s celebrity picker on College GameDay for Ole Miss-Alabama. The decision came after some coaxing from GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit.

And ESPN’s Kerri Potts confirmed it.

This is the most excited I’ve been for a celebrity picker since, well, ever. She’s totally going to make me “Roar.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN#Katy Perry#College Gameday
TAGSCOLLEGE GAMEDAYESPNKATY PERRY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP