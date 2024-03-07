Kazuchika Okada Joined The Elite On AEW Dynamite

Kazuchika Okada is officially All Elite, siding with the Young Bucks in a completely rebranded The Elite faction.

The Young Bucks hit the ring as part of AEW Dynamite to reveal they had two special announcements. After complaining about how Sting and Darby Allin defeated them at Revolution over the weekend, the Bucks announced “Hangman” Adam Page would be suspended for his attack on numerous referees and they were firing Kenny Omega from The Elite for missing action over the last few months.

Before they could get to their second announcement, Eddie Kingston’s music hit and he came down to the ring to trash talk the Bucks. They attacked Kingston and set up for the EVP trigger before Kazuchika Okada’s familiar coin drop came across the speakers. Okada came down to the ring and aligned himself with Kingston before pulling him backwards into the Rainmaker.

Kazuchika Okada is the newest member of the Elite! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@rainmakerXokada | @YoungBucks pic.twitter.com/p5aDipuA1x — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2024

While Kingston was laid out in the ring, the Bucks got back on the mic to announce Okada had joined The Elite.

Okada joins AEW at a time when business appears to be booming. After signing Will Ospreay and bringing in Okada, the promotion is reportedly on the cusp of debuting former WWE star Mercedes Moné, who is expected to be at next week’s AEW Dynamite.