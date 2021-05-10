Getty Image
Sports

ESPN Stalwart Kenny Mayne Will Leave The Network As A ‘Salary Cap Casualty’

TwitterAssociate Editor

One of the network’s longest-tenured figures is out at the Worldwide Leader. In a post on his Twitter account, Kenny Mayne announced that he’s a “salary cap casualty” at ESPN, and as a result, his nearly three decades as a SportsCenter host and personality across a number of platforms has come to an end.

Mayne thanked a number of individuals who played a role in getting him to ESPN back in 1994 and listed a handful of things he’d miss, including “the vending machine set up over by the old Van Pelt joint.”

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Mayne was offered a chance to stay with the network, albeit after a pay cut.

Mayne began his tenure at ESPN back in 1994, and in the years since has endeared himself to viewers with his dry sense of humor and lighthearted approach to sports. This was evident whenever he’d man the SportsCenter desk over the years, or whenever he’d take on another project at the network to show off his personality — he was the host of the web series Kenny Mayne’s Wider World of Sports and was star of the scripted online series Mayne Street, which featured Mayne playing an exaggerated version of himself.

Beyond his television work, Mayne authored the book An Incomplete And Inaccurate History Of Sports in 2008. A popular personality during his time at Bristol, there is no word on what the future holds for Mayne.

Topics: #ESPNTags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×