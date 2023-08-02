The Elite Signed Long-Term Contracts To Remain In AEW

Despite rumors that any of the four members of The Elite — Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) — could jump to WWE, the promotion announced on Wednesday ahead of its 200th episode of Dynamite that the group signed long-term contracts to remain in AEW. (Sports Illustrated was the first to report on the group’s extension)

“The Elite have been so important to the launch of AEW, with the Young Bucks going all in when I first approached them in 2018 about my dream to create an international pro wrestling promotion,” said AEW CEO, GM, and Head of Creative Tony Khan in a press release.

“Shortly after that, their partners and closest friends Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page joined us to formally launch All Elite Wrestling. All four of them have been instrumental to AEW’s success from the very first episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite in 2019 through the present day. Now as we celebrate tonight’s 200th episode of AEW: Dynamite, I’m excited to share that Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Hangman Adam Page will all be staying in AEW for years to come! Congratulations to The Elite, and we look forward to celebrating the great news with fans around the world.”

Omega and the Young Bucks are Executive Vice Presidents of the promotion, and along with Page will remain cornerstone figures of AEW. Omega and Page are both former AEW World Champions and AEW World Tag Team Champions. Omega has held the AEW World Trios Championships twice with the Young Bucks, while Matt and Nick Jackson are also former two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions.