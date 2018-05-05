Justify Won The 2018 Kentucky Derby On A Muddy Day At Churchill Downs

05.05.18 25 mins ago

NBC Sports

Conditions were sloppy for the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. That’s an official horse racing term, but also the first word the uninitiated would think of when looking at the biggest race of the year before post time.

Churchill Downs had wild hats and wild outfits, but many of them were covered in translucent rain slickers for much of the afternoon as the weather came down to turn the track into a muddy mess. It was flash-flood, and this year’s Boston Marathon-style conditions were on display for the race today.

More than three inches of rain fell on Saturday according to an NBC report shortly before the race started. But neither the sloppy track nor the odds mattered for Justify, which raced to victory in the first leg of the Triple Crown.

