The Controversial Kentucky Derby Finish Actually Delayed A Playoff Hockey Game

05.04.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The 145th Kentucky Derby ended in triumph for Maximum Security and, later, Country House. The Derby favorite crossed the line first but the result was objected to, causing a lengthy delay as officials looked at whether Maximum Security came off the line in the home stretch and made the other horses in the field cause contact and impact the finish.

It took a long, long time to get an answer, and Maximum Security was eventually disqualified and the win was given to Country House. It was a Derby finish unlike any other, and it actually had a ripple effect with other sporting events. NBC, which aired the Derby and also airs NHL playoff games, had a conundrum on its hands as the lengthy review prevented post-race festivities with the results unofficial.

With the Boston Bruins scheduled to play Game 5 at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets, some wondered how they would watch the game itself. And reporters in the building soon indicated that the start of Game 5 would actually be delayed.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NHL
TAGSBOSTON BRUINSKENTUCKY DERBYNHLNHL PLAYOFFS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP