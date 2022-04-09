Kevin Na arrived at the 16th hole at Augusta National on Saturday at 1-over for the tournament, 12 shots off of Scottie Scheffler’s lead at that moment but still in the top 10 on what had turned into a brutal third round at the Masters.

Na, for the most part, had avoided catastrophe during his third round up until that point, making four bogeys and one birdie in his round, battling strong winds and lightning fast greens. As they day wore on and winds dried out the greens further, they only got faster and Na became the prime example of just how slick they had become when he 5-putted the 16th for a triple bogey.

The rare five-putt on 16 from Kevin Na. pic.twitter.com/LoSJCrtSnk — Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) April 9, 2022

After ramming his first putt up the slope 12 feet past the hole, he was left with a right-to-left swinger back down the hill and while he didn’t nuke the putt, he hit it hard enough to get by the hole and reach the steep slope just beyond it, ultimately leaving him 47 feet away for his fourth.

Kevin Na’s par putt on 16. This was after he missed his birdie putt. He 5-putted for a triple-bogey. pic.twitter.com/zhzypsy1mz — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) April 9, 2022

The Masters loves to push Augusta National to the limit and this is an incredible example of that. This is a putt that maybe runs by 5 or 6 feet on the Tour’s fastest greens, but at Augusta, that pushes you off of the top shelf and punishes you severely. Na would require three more putts from the bottom of the hill, carding a triple and dropping him back to 4-over for the tournament. He dropped one more shot on 17 to finish with a 79 for his round, 5-over for the tournament and in a tie for 34th.