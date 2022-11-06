The Atlanta Falcons have been a surprisingly competitive bunch this season despite entering the year with the expectation they’d be among the league’s worst teams, somehow holding the lead in the NFC South division at 4-4 coming into Sunday.

Against the Chargers, Atlanta jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter before seeing L.A. score two unanswered touchdowns to lead 14-10 at the half. In the third quarter, the Falcons forced a quick three-and-out and immediately set off on a march down the field. While Atlanta is best known for running the football this year, they decided to throw it to their first round pick Drake London in the red zone and he picked up a first down but then got stood up trying to fight for the goal line as Chargers star edge rusher Khalil Mack came over.

It was at this point that Mack gave London his “welcome to the NFL” moment, absolutely stealing his cookies and then running the ball back towards midfield.

It’s an unbelievable play by Mack, who reminds everyone of his outrageous strength to just rip the ball away from London (whose best attribute is size and strength) and then lumber down the sideline. The good news for Atlanta is they’d get an interception on the ensuing Chargers drive and march for a touchdown (running the ball most of the way) to take the 17-14 lead they seemed destined for moments before. Still, it’s an amazing play by Mack for a Chargers team rather desperate for playmaking on both sides of the ball right now.