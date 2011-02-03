Knicks Fans Tell Bieber What’s Up

While the New York Knicks were losing 113-97 to the Dallas Mavericks last night at Madison Square Garden, fans were taking their frustrations out on an unsuspecting pint-sized victim – Justin Bieber. The “Baby Baby Baby” crooner was shown on the jumbotron during the game, wearing large pink sunglasses. And then glory rang free as the crowd unleashed a loud chorus of boos on the teenage idol.
While he was clearly not expecting that welcome from the crowd, he should have been expecting it because: 1) He’s Justin Bieber; B) They’re New York sports fans; III) He was wearing large pink sunglasses; d) He’s Justin-freaking-Bieber. Now I’m sure the MILFs out there are going to say, “Come on, Burnsy, do you seriously condone a crowd of mostly adults picking on a kid?” When that kid has more money than teenage Jesus, then yes, I condone it.
Glorious video of New York redemption after the jump…
And that photo above was from a different Knicks game, so you’re bound to catch some heat when you’re a Canadian wearing an Atlanta Braves hat at a New York Knicks game. And don’t think that we forgot about that World Series BS either, Justin.
Because nobody had more money than Jesus.
Banner pic: “CUT…IT…OUT!”
He wouldn’t be half as annoying if it weren’t for the oversized crooked hats, tight jeans with high tops, lesbian hairdo, and his music.
I suppose those are bad, but it’s the Canada thing that does it for me.
Jokes on the boo-birds. Bieber has probably already debauched their 13-35 year old daughters.
“. . . Canadian wearing an Atlanta Braves hat at a New York Knicks game.”
Don’t be lumping Canadians with Torontonians. We can’t stand those fuckers.
henrik lundqvist and justin bieber, together at last (fart noise)
What’s with the picture of Ellen? Did she dance at halftime?
/swoon
They were booing Marv Albert’s choice of lingerie at the game.
Jmac suck a fat one. Toronto all day.