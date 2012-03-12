Kobayashi Set The World Record For Grilled Cheese Eating At SXSW

As we’ve touched on in the past, the people at RecordSetters have given every one of us average Joes the ability to set world records, even with minimal effort and talent. For instance, if you’re capable of bench pressing a small dog, then you can do it as many times as possible in 60 seconds while a friend records it and – BOOM! – you’re a world record holder. Granted, it’s not a Guinness World Record, but that group of 3s you’re trying to impress at 1:57 a.m. isn’t going to know the difference.

On Saturday, world eating record machine Takeru Kobayashi took a break from being banned from Major League Eating events to team up with GroupMe and RecordSetters to establish yet another world eating record. This time the food of choice was grilled cheeses, and Kobayashi was given a minute to house as many melted sandwiches as he could. The result? 13.

That’s a far cry from the 337 chicken wings he took down at Wing Bowl 20 back on Feb. 3, but who am I to judge? My best food record is Most Hooters Restraining Orders.

(Video via IntoMobile, banner via Mike Liu / Shutterstock.com)

