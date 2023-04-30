Kylian Mbappe is among the best soccer players in the world — arguably the best depending on who you ask. The 23-year-old French star has scored 157 goals in his eight club seasons, including 22 entering Sunday for Paris Saint-Germain, as they look to wrap up another Ligue 1 title.

PSG faced Lorient on Sunday afternoon and found themselves in a surprising 1-0 first half hole when Mbappe was gifted the easiest goal of his career by goalie Yvon Mvogo. Mvogo thought it was a goal kick, but was unaware that the referee had not blown the whistle and was just letting the game play on. So, as Mbappe walked by him, Mvogo just…rolled the ball out in front of him, allowing Mbappe to calmly turn around, dribble the ball once and calmly slot it into the back of the net.

The funniest part is his celebration, as he goes wild like he would after dribbling through a defense and firing one into the top corner. The goalie standing there in shock is tremendous as well, as he just looks at the referee with arms out while the defender covers his face with his shirt in disbelief at what just transpired. The good news for Lorient is they would get the goal back 10 minutes later, but instead of taking a 2-0 lead, they simply leapt back in front by one due to a mental error by Mvogo that Mbappe pounced on for the easiest goal he’ll ever have.