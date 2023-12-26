Week 16’s NFL slate saved the best game for last, as the leaders of the AFC and the NFC went toe-to-toe on Monday Night Football. The Baltimore Ravens made their way into San Francisco to take on the 49ers in a game that we might end up seeing in the Super Bowl this year.

Things could have started better for the Ravens offense. A three-and-out was followed up by a Brock Purdy interception, one which gave them a chance to build a little momentum. The team was able to convert a third-and-5 to get their first first down of the evening, and then, on first-and-10 from their own 20, the Ravens offense actually gave up points because Lamar Jackson got tripped up by a referee in the end zone, which turned into a safety.

This play ended up being a safety for the 1st points of the game.

Jackson’s unparalleled ability to run out of trouble ran into a pretty serious problem, as Nick Bosa and Fred Warner were both all over him. He went all the way back into the end zone, and when he attempted to turn out of pressure, he found out that the back judge actually slipped while trying to keep tabs on the play, which meant he got tripped up, just tried to get rid of it as Chase Young was getting to him, and got hit with an intentional grounding in the end zone.

Rest assured that there is no one on the planet who hopes these two points won’t matter more than this referee.