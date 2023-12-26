Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens made a major statement on Monday Night Football this week. Baltimore went on the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a matchup of the two best teams in the NFL, and thanks to Jackson and a monster performance from their defense, the Ravens were able to pick up a 33-19 win that sure makes them look like the team to beat once the postseason rolls around.

Baltimore actually entered the game as 6.5-point underdogs, while San Francisco rode a 6-game winning streak into Monday’s tilt. As such, a whole lot of people picked the Niners to win the game, and in the aftermath, the Ravens decided to single out one particular prediction that came from Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

“As long as the key players are healthy, they’re gonna kick the sh*t outta everybody they face,” Florio said before the game. “The quest is for second place. That’s it, as long as those people stay healthy, they’re currently healthy. The 49ers kick the sh*t out of the Ravens on Monday night.”

The clip got the attention of Lamar Jackson, who hopped onto Twitter after the game and decided to troll Florio.

Florio did end up accepting this L on Tuesday, saying that he admits he was wrong about the Ravens in the lead-up to the game.