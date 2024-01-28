Lamar Jackson Threw A Pass To Himself For A First Down Against The Chiefs

The Baltimore Ravens found themselves in serious danger in the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game when Lamar Jackson got stripsacked deep in his own end while already trailing 14-7 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, for the first time all game the Ravens defense was able to get a stop, stuffing an Isiah Pacheco rush attempt on 4th and inches, breathing a bit of life into their hopes of getting back into the game. On the ensuing drive, the Ravens weren’t able to do much against the pressure of Kansas City’s defense, but Jackson produced one of the most incredible individual efforts of this postseason to get them a first down — which allowed them to flip the field a bit.

On a second down play, Jackson tried to hit Justice Hill out on the sideline but had the ball batted straight up in the air at the line of scrimmage. While this normally ends in a disaster for the offense, Jackson somehow broke on the ball and caught his own pass in traffic, then bolted up field for a 14-yard gain and a first down.

This alternate angle shows exactly how close it was to another disastrous turnover for Baltimore, and how incredible a play it was from Jackson to get himself to the ball and snag it on the run to get a first down.

Baltimore’s lone touchdown of the game came on another broken play orchestrated by Lamar’s elusiveness, as he eluded a sack and then hit Zay Flowers downfield, and it seems like more heroics from Jackson are going to be necessary if the Ravens are going to claw their way back into the game and win.