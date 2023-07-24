The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The Las Vegas Raiders

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

The Raiders come into the 2023 season with a new quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo (77 OVR) after getting rid of Derek Carr this offseason. There is ample skill position talent around Jimmy G, headlined by Davante Adams (97 OVR) and Josh Jacobs (95 OVR), but it’s not known if the star running back will play on the franchise tag or not after not being able to work out a long-term deal before the deadline. On defense, Las Vegas is led by star pass rushers Maxx Crosby (94 OVR) and Chandler Jones (82 OVR), but there are real questions up the middle of the defense. Vegas is hopeful to be a playoff contender, but will need an excellent season out of Garoppolo and for the defense to play above the level it did a year ago in order to have a chance to bounce back from a 6-11 campaign.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Raiders, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Jimmy Garoppolo: 77

Brian Hoyer: 61

Aidan O’Connell: 59

RB

Josh Jacobs: 95

Ameer Abdullah: 73

Zamir White: 70

Brandon Bolden: 69

Austin Walter: 61

Brittain Brown: 59

FB

Jakob Johnson: 68

WR

Davante Adams: 97

Hunter Renfrow: 81

Jakobi Meyers: 81

DeAndre Carter: 76

Keelan Cole: 73

Phillip Dorsett II: 72

Tre Tucker: 70

Cam Sims: 70

Kristian Wilkerson: 67

DJ Turner: 64

Chris Lacy: 63

TE

Michael Mayer: 75

Austin Hooper: 73

OJ Howard: 71

Jesper Horsted: 61

Jacob Bobenmoyer: 31

LT

Kolton Miller: 87

Brandon Parker: 68

RT

Jermaine Eluemunor: 74

Thayer Munford: 66

Justin Herron: 65

LG

Dylan Parham: 73

Netane Muti: 71

Justin Murray: 66

RG

Greg Van Roten: 66

Alex Bars: 64

C

Andre James: 72

Hroniss Grasu: 62

DT

John Jenkins: 70

Neil Farrell Jr: 64

LE

Jerry Tillery: 70

Adam Butler: 69

Byron Young: 67

RE

Bilal Nichols: 73

Matthew Butler: 66

Nesta Jade Silvera: 63

LOLB

Maxx Crosby: 94

Malcolm Koonce: 64

MLB

Robert Spillane: 74

Divine Deablo: 73

Amari Burney: 64

Curtis Bolton: 62

Luke Masterson: 61

Darien Butler: 60

ROLB

Chandler Jones: 82

Tyree Wilson: 75

Jordan Willis: 68

CB

Nate Hobbs: 79

David Long Jr: 74

Duke Shelley: 74

Amik Robertson: 72

Brandon Facyson: 71

Tyler Hall: 68

Sam Webb: 66

Isiah Brown: 64

FS

Marcus Epps: 77

Christopher Smith II: 67

Isaiah Pola-Mao: 60

SS

Tre’von Moehrig: 76

Roderic Teamer Jr: 67

Jaquan Johnson: 67

K

Daniel Carlson: 83

P

AJ Cole III: 83