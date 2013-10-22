With Leather’s Watch This: Celebrate NCAA Justice For The Miami Hurricanes The Right Way

It seems like only yesterday that so many of us jumped the gun and believed the word of a convicted felon and Ponzi scheme orchestrator like Nevin Shapiro over that of the fine and dignified history of the University of Miami Hurricanes football program. To recap briefly, Shapiro claimed that he was responsible for cash payments and lurid stripper parties for former Canes players, and that shocked us all because, really? That was it?

As the Canes had already imposed a self-punishment that cost them a shot at the ACC Championship last year, it seems the damage to the program has been done, because the NCAA handed down the remaining punishment – loss of 9 scholarships over the next 3 years – and closed the book on this humiliating ordeal for the NCAA’s leadership, so they can focus on all of their other humiliating ordeals.

Honestly, I think the NCAA ultimately handled this well, because when you have the opportunity to punish a college football program, what better way to do it than by depriving young men of an education? So let’s celebrate the proper way with this 7th Floor Crew classic.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

NCAA Football: Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas State – 8 PM ET on ESPN2

What’s so important that this game couldn’t be aired on ESPN? An episode of 30 for 30. I don’t know which one, but I’ll agree that it’s more important.

NHL: Predators at Wild – 8 PM ET on NBC Sports

I don’t care about this game so here’s an interview with the two Los Angeles Kings Ice Girls who have made me watch Amazing Race this season. One of them has a boy’s name.