With Leather's Watch This: In Russia, Models Eat Chinese Food While Wakeboarding

10.08.13

Chinese Food

I know, I know. I suck at “In Russia…” jokes. Anyway, like most people, I watched this video of a “Sexy Model” eating Chinese food while wakeboarding and I had the following questions:

1) Is she actually a “Sexy Model” or is she just a girl on the Internet? I know there’s not much of a difference, but it’s kind of like how Kirsten Dunst being kind of famous made people think she was hot once.
2) Fake, right?
3) But why on Earth would someone fake this? Who has anything to gain from this one dumb video?
4) Good Lord, whose iPod did that song come from?

In conclusion, whatever, it’s a girl in a bikini on the Internet. She’s practically Kate Upton.

MLB Divisional Series Game 4: Athletics at Tigers – 5 PM ET on TBS

Will Grant Balfour flex his big tough guy muscles again? He better. Baseball has a tough act to follow from yesterday.

NHL: Lightning at Sabres – 7:30 PM ET on NBC Sports

Cool, let’s all watch hockey! Hahaha, I know, I almost typed that with a straight face.

WNBA Finals Game 2: Atlanta at Minnesota – 8 PM ET on ESPN 2

Just kidding, everyone. Let’s watch hockey. Seriously, turn hockey on now.

