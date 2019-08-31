Lehigh Scored A Special Teams Touchdown After Busting Out The Truck Stick On The Opposing Punter

College football is back, everyone. It’s one of the best times of the year, the waning weeks of summer intersecting with the dumbest, silliest, and perhaps most wonderful sport of them all. The first week of the season, aside from the occasional matchups between top-25 squads, is usually reserved for letting teams iron out various wrinkles that might have formed during the lengthy offseason.

But down in FCS, St. Francis and Lehigh played a pretty close game, one which saw St. Francis come out on top, 14-13. It was a close game that included this moment that I want you to watch immediately.

Lord have mercy. That’s Red Flash redshirt freshman punter Ryan Oliver feeling what it must be like just before a wrestler gets pinned by Roman Reigns. Oliver bobbled the snap and tried to get the punt off, but Mountain Hawk defensive lineman David Maxie was way too quick. Seeing as how Oliver is 6’1 and 195 pounds and Maxie is 6’4 and 235 pounds, well, it’s not hard to see why the big man won that battle.

To add insult to injury, the ball was scooped up by Lehigh’s Sam McCloskey, who sauntered on into the end zone.

The good news is that St. Francis won, so Oliver got the last laugh.

