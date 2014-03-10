A Very Scientific Ranking Of All 29 WrestleMania Main Events, From Miz To Magnificent

If you’re like me, you’ve sat through 29 WrestleManias now and are ready for something special. To help celebrate the big event, With Leather’s taking a look back at 30 years of blood, sweat and ridiculous chairshots with a new WrestleMania retrospective each Monday. This week we’re using a tried and true scientific process to officially and definitively rank the WrestleMania main events, from Mr. T teaming up with Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania I to The Rock trading finishers with John Cena at WrestleMania 29.
Each match recap on the list is accompanied by a few paragraphs of thoughts and explanations, but if you want a look inside our theorem we’re judging them based on in-ring action, historical significance and (mostly) whether or not we liked them. It’s totally objective and there’s no room for error. You are not allowed to correct the list. It’s already being submitted to literary journals.
C’mon Brandon! Taker had some good matches with Mankind in ’96 and the first Hell in a Cell is good! That was pre-Bikertaker
The stuff with DX Shawn Michaels was good too. The first Hell in a Cell and the Bad Blood match that ended up with a million dying refs.
He and Austin had an really good match at Summerslam as well. Pre-Biker Taker had a really good period in 1996-1998.
The first HIAC is my favorite match of all time.
’96 is still a good five or six years into his career as Taker though. That’s a long time to occupy an important part of the show without really *doing* anything. Of course it didn’t help that he was constantly thrown into feuds with giant monsters with no real talent (Yokozuna aside, but even then, the kindly Mr. Stroud dramatically overstates his agility) to speak of for pretty much the entirety of those first few years, so the generally poor match definitely quality isn’t all on him.
The Rock sold the stunner like Death itself just hit him with a car
The Rock’s selling of the stunner at WM XIX (he got stunned OUT OF AUSTIN’S VEST) is the best
If there’s one thing I will always remember about the Attitude Era is The Rock selling the Stunner. They should show that to every wrestler not named Rollins or Ziggler and say YOU NEED TO DO THIS ALL THE TIME
The only stunner sell better than The Rock’s is Scott Hall’s.
Am I the only one who hated how Rock sold the Stunner? It just looked so… Goofy.
I lot of the goofy ones were from dark matches. The ones that mattered always looked like a hit from a baseball bat.
The Rock was prone to some pretty epic oversells. I still remember him selling getting gored by Rhyno on a random Raw or Smackdown(back when it was treated like a somewhat a-show) like he got hit by a train.
well, it IS! but still, the rock’s more iconic and it’s the rock when the rock was the great one… it has to be #1. but man, scott hall’s was the best.
I hated Rock’s stunner sell.
I was confused for a minute about why Michaels vs. Taker from 25 isn’t on this list, and then I remembered that Orton and Triple H followed it up. See, even after READING THE ARTICLE, I still forgot that match!
That Michaels – Taker promo vid was from a time where I wasn’t watching, but you were absolutely correct. It’s a fantastic clip.
It was the last WM before I gave up watching for 12 years (I didn’t give up because of it, I gave up because splitting show rosters after Invasion started seemed silly to 18-year-old me, and then later seeing things like Thugonomics Cena when my college roommate would watch wrestling in our dorm kept me away), and I barely remember it. If Brandon says it’s the best WM of all time, I should remember it better than I do right now.
You really should. Not a bad match on the card. The Triple H vs. Undertaker brawl is epic. Angle vs. Benoit is incredible technical wrestling (and that match had no feud or build-up). Shane vs. Vince is the greatest garbage brawl between two non-wrestlers in the history of pro wrestling. TLC II, I don’t think I need to say more. Top to bottom, the best Wrestlemania of all time, and maybe the best pro wrestling PPV of all time (if we’re just counting WCW, ECW and WWE).
Thugannomics Cena was awesome, I liked that period on Smackdown back when it was still considered an A-show but not dominated by Hogan and Vince McMahor it was an weird transitional period.
I’ve always felt 14 was the best, at least in terms of buildup.
Great list Brandon. I know you got a lot on your plate but if you ever get a chance you should do a Best & Worst of WrestleMania X-7. That WM really felt like a perfect time capsule of everything people thought was cool in 2000-01 and I think it deserves a B&W as only B-Stroud can.
Absolutely (if you have time), I want to see you give a worst for Big Show just being a charisma vacuum, a best for Kamala bringing out some hilarious acting from lord Regal, and the biggest BEST there ever was for Repo Man.
Fucks sake, Orton/HHH gets my vote for worst ever. It wasn’t even unintentionally amusing. I remember watching it live and loudly complaining to anyone that would listen that this was pure garbage that was making me want to nap. I was legit mad about that bullshit. I guess it doesn’t beat out the bottom 5 slots, but at least all of those were completely hilarious in hindsight.
that describes my feelings about hhh/lesnar from last year’s mania pretty much.
I don’t get The Rock’s guts falling out part. Cardio joke?
IIRC, he tore his abdominal muscles in that match.
all of them at once, because his body stopped being able to move without tearing like five years ago.
If Hulk Hogan ever did an Alabama Jam from the top of the cage, I would let go of all the hate I’ve ever felt for this dude.
That move most likely would have ended Hogan’s in-ring career at least 5-10 years earlier, so it’s a real shame he didn’t do it!
his spine would have shattered and he would have left the ring like 5’10” tall.
Maybe overrated, but the Bret/Shawn Iron Man match made me realize that I’d love this shit probably forever. So there’s that.
@The NME whoa! I hear a lot about hogan’s time in japan being really good, but never thought it would reach AN ENZUIGIRI!
I love how Triple H thought the way to equal the Shawn Michaels-Undertaker matches was, “spot-lie down-catch breath-repeat”. A style that Batista has now stolen.
Will there ever be a promo as good as Austin/Rock and My Way? Could they even use My Way again for WMXXX and have it be as good? Oton/Batista obviously can’t and I am not sure Bryan/HHH will be able to – we need a couple more great promos for the speaking moments, though last week was a good start.
Dude you should totally do a “Top 20/30 WWE Video Packages” Article. Take suggestions too, would be a dope watch.
Was just going to suggest that. My vote is for Punk-Cena at 2011 MITB. Tremendous promo from way back when we all believed pro wrestling could have nuance.
That promo for MITB was just outstanding. WWE knows how to do those slick things, and they can tell soundbyte stories incredibly.
I went to WrestleManiaXVTheRagingClimax, and all I remember about that show is Butterbean, Pete Rose dressed as the San Diego Chicken, and that main event. God damn I love that match. They’re in the ring for about 8 seconds of the first ten minutes, Rock bounced around the ring like crazy, and I remember the post-match Stunner parade like it was yesterday.
They’re going to get Bryan into that match, if for no other reason than to completely blot out the end of WMXX.
I watched Mania X7 for the very first time this weekend (I never got to see PPVs as a kid, so all I’ve ever known of any PPV pre-2002 or so was just whatever made the highlight reels—the WWE Network has been a freakin’ godsend, man), and I was totally blown away by how amazing an event it was. I mean, I know people have long said it’s the best WWE PPV ever, so I went into it skeptical, but I was so engaged I stayed up until 3am watching the whole thing.
Here’s what I also watched this weekend, all for the first time:
As has been stated by myself and other multiple times… GIVE ADAM THE VIDEO GUY A DAMN RAISE! That man has the ability to make you excited for a generic feud and push an awesome feud to legendary status with those Final Cut Pro skills.
Brandon’s mention of Kamala in the Wrestlemania III entry made me sadly remember that he had both of his legs amputated. Tough break for the guy.
For me, Taker/HBK II is hurt greatly, not by Taker/HBK themselves, but by having Matt Striker at the announce booth instead of JR.
+1 on Savage-Steamboat. I’ll argue forever that Ultimate Warrior-Macho King is the defining Randy Savage Wrestlemania match *ducks knives and bullets*
Ugh. XIX should be above XI and XVII. It was a nice clean match (unlike 17 and it’s not quite successful heel turn for Stone Cold). And 6 is like… The Asylum movies equivalent of it’s time
Sometimes the match is more important as it stands rather than where it went. The fallout of MITB ’11 was underwhelming to awful (HHH and Nash), but it itself is still as perfect as wrestling can be. As the end of that story between Austin and The Rock, Wrestlemania XVII is perfectly told (in ring and out) in the same way.
Charles Robinson’s sell of sweet chin music at that Royal Rumble in the Taker/HBK video is one of the greatest things.
I could be wrong but I was under the assumption that Fast and Furious needing be filmed again had more to do with no Rock this year?
The video promo guy for the WWE should win an emmy.
Agreed. Talk whatever smack you want to on the actual shows, but the WWE video promos are well done.
It’s hard seeing so many Wrestlemanias from my youth in the bottom half. It’s fair but it’s still hard to see.
That Promo to Shawn/Undertaker II makes me realize that the Zayn/Cesaro feud is the Shawn/Undertaker of NXT. We have:
* an underdog nearly beating a superior opponent
* that underdog becoming obsessed about the loss
* that underdog thinking it was all due to one mistake (moonsault/rebuffed DDT, respectively)
* the better man saying that there was no mistake, the underdog was always going to lose
* the better man denying the rematch
* the better man winning the rematch, to the underdog’s heartbreak, but then “hugging it out”
I had forgotten that Batista used to have a cartoon of himself on his trunks that was drawn inside of a 10th grader’s loose leaf notebook.
Undertaker is my favorite all-time wrestler, so it means a lot that TakerMichaels II is #3 on the list. That whole moment had me crying: Taker unable to pull the trigger, Shawn begging him, Taker saying no, Shawn slapping the shit out of him (which made mid 20’s me lose my shit) and Taker doing what I literally thought was breaking Shawn’s neck hardcore.
Question though, If TakerMichaels I at WM 25 had been the main event over the ego-bullshit match that HHHOrton put on, where would it be on the list? Maybe somewhere in the top 10? (despite the fact that it had no real stakes)
I’d probably have it 1 or 2. That first Taker-Michaels match is better than the second, if for no other reason: JIM ROSS >>>>>>>>>>> Matt Striker
Brandon, I love ya, but this list is pretty smarky and wrestling hipsterish all in rolled into one 2/10, would not bang list.
“hipster” is not a catch-all for things you disagree with. There is nothing “hipster” about not liking a majority of WrestleMania main events, because a lot of them have been bad.
There really needs to be a moratorium on using the word “hipster”. Or at least limit its use to people who actually know what it means.
“everybody did Germans and nobody put their dogs in the pool house.”
It’s amazing how many main events to the biggest show of the year were utter dogshit looking back at them. WWE has gotten a bad rap for match quality and some of it is undeserved. But man, woof at a good majority of these mains. Woof.
I was at WM 25 — the crowd chanted “BOR-RING” for half the HHH-Orton Main Event.
The best part of heel champ Austin, before he transitioned to goofy segments with Kurt Angle, was when he and Triple H absolutely destroooooooyed the Hardys and Lita. That was some class A heel stuff.
The heel champ Austin-Angle segments were gold, though. So was the heel champ Austin-Rock margaritaville segment. What made Austin great was that he seemed like he had chemistry with evvvvveryone. I like Randy Orton, but he’s lucky if he has chemistry with half of the WWE roster.
Half? Lucky if it’s a quarter.
I dunno, does Orton really have chemistry with anyone outside of Bryan? His moveset is just too bland, and yet somehow super unwieldy at the same time, to really get a good rhythm going with anybody. It takes a special talent and probably a significant amount of planning to get him interested enough to work his spots in naturally.
The amazing weird anti-chemistry vacuum he and Sheamus (who has decent chemistry with almost everyone) create whenever they square off is kinda awe-inspiring though.
Would you ever be down to do one of these for the streak?
I would love to see one of these for the Streak, for sure. Hell, do them for all themed PPV matches—i.e., rank the Royal Rumble matches, the World War 3 matches, the Hell In A Cell matches, etc. The possibilities are endless! List culture! Embrace it!
An Undertaker Streak list/article would be a great idea!
It’s amazing how many of his best matches came at the later end of his career. Orton, Batista, Edge, both Michaels matches, the Hell in a Cell with HHH. Even the CM Punk match was pretty damn good. I’m also all for the Jake “The Snake” Roberts match and even the Diesel one wasn’t terrible…
Throwing my hat in the ring for Brandon doing a Taker Streak list also, that would be amazing. If only because I am dying to hear what he has to say about victory #3 of The Streak being a DQ for the use of ether by Giant Gonzalez.
I’m so glad you gave heel Stone Cold some love! Most people on the interwebs seem to absolutely despise heel Stone Cold, but he was always my favorite. He had some badass tag team matches with Trips against Benoit/Jericho and Kane/Taker. His feud with Angle was great. Don’t forget Stephanie’s uhhmazing rendition of Wind Beneath my Wings (Ring) for Stone Cold. Also, Austin’s chair damage on Lita and the Hardy’s might even put his rampage at WM17 to shame.
For all its faults, I love that I can put up the WWE Network, watch Slaughter/Hogan and go “Hey, you’re right! This is a pretty good spectacle in that horrible, war exploiting way wrestling loves!”
Also, chalk up another Heel Austin supporter. You have to make him a coward! Vicious asshole who attacks people for no real reason even if they’re good guys was the face version of Stone Cold!
WM12 was hot garbage. Built specifically to cover 60 minutes because they didn’t have enough talent to do a three hour show. Then they got crushed by WCW for two years.
I love me some Stone Cold vs. Rock 2 ,but man I almost love Shane vs. Vince more in that sort of dysfunctional train wreck sort of way.
WM 27 was the first Wrestlemania I experienced as a fan. It set a low bar of expectations that has only marginally been beaten.
If they do a Best Wrestlemania Entrances entry, that should give Brandon a chance to revisit Taker-HBK 1. I had the Network on recently when they played it again and I was transfixed in front of my iPad fat-baby-clapping and cheering with tears in my eyes.
I think you’ve wayyyyy underrated the first Cena/Rock match. Come on, it was a legit “major star vs. major star” battle, Rock’s first singles match in years, a red-hot crowd, and thoroughly solid in-ring work.
It’s very true that this is an uninspiring crop of matches overall — maybe five of these matches end up in a ‘best 29 Mania matches ever’ list.
If Lesnar hits the shooting star press properly, does that automatically bump that match up a couple of spots, maybe even to #1? Also, Lesnar missing a SSP (in a much safer way) and then getting caught in a Hell’s Gate or Tombstone would be a great ending to his WM30 match, and maybe the only semi-realistic way that Undertaker could be seen as beating him.
I know it isn’t only you Brandon but it befuddles me that instead of looking away from the “burial” of Booker T in 2003 that people forget that Scott Steiner was going to get the super push and be involved in an “epic” rivalry with HHH where he won the belt at Mania or slightly before. He was way way way more dirt in the ring than they anticipated (or hoped), and they had to find an opponent quick for HHH for Mania, in light of all the other main event feuds being well built and set up in advance.
Miz is even worse then Hogan stealing the title from Bret?? Oh man….poor guy.
Hogan’s title stealing sucks, but I have to agree with this ranking because of how it set up two Cena-Rock matches.
I think the fact that Savage got THAT good of a match out of Warrior, PLUS arguably the greatest Mania moment after the bout, pushes it over the top.
I remember not looking forward to x-seven simply because I thought the main event should have been Austin-triple h, and that there would be wcw interference of some kind. We had already seen a rock Austin match and tlc 1,
