LeVar Burton Will Get The Chance To Guest Host ‘Jeopardy!’

Jeopardy! is still searching for a full-time host, using this season to shuffle through guests hosts before making a decision on who will have the unenviable but exciting task of following the late Alex Trebek. On Wednesday, the show announced the final slate of guest hosts for this season, with one of the folks who will get hosting duties being particularly notable.

The official Jeopardy! Twitter account tweeted out the list, and while some of the names were already known, it turns out LeVar Burton’s campaign to become the show’s full-time host has at least led to him getting the part-time gig for a few weeks.

We can finally tell you! Here is the final group of guest hosts to close out Season 37: • Robin Roberts

• George Stephanopoulos

• David Faber

• Joe Buck

• LeVar Burton!https://t.co/iAPNyy29pu pic.twitter.com/Twgef7i6b5 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 21, 2021

The list is quite formidable, and features plenty of folks who have tons of experience doing things on television, so it’s hard to imagine anyone doing an especially bad job. Still, Burton has not been shy about the fact that he wants to be the person who follows Trebek — after fans petitioned the show to give him the chance to host Jeopardy!, Burton responded by saying that he believes he’d make a ton of sense if he got the gig.

According to the official Jeopardy! website, Burton will only get a week at the helm of the show, hosting from July 26-30. The final host of the season will be Joe Buck, whose stint will run from Aug. 9-13.