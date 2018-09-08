Le’Veon Bell Was Fined By The Steelers After Not Reporting For Week 1

Getty Image

Le’Veon Bell isn’t with the Pittsburgh Steelers on the eve of their opening game of the 2018 season, which means he’s not getting paid. Regardless of the support or criticism from his teammates about the star running back’s holdout, geography is everything when it comes to getting paid, and Bell isn’t with the black and gold.

That means he’s getting fined by the franchise, which is in a contract dispute with one of the league’s best ball carriers. ESPN reported Saturday that Bell officially won’t be with the team for its season opener, and the Steelers have fined Bell as he continues to hold out for a long-term contract with the franchise.