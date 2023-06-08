There’s a Major League Soccer stadium about 15 minutes away from where I live. It’s quite nice, a very comfortable stadium with modern amenities that opened in 2021 and gets filled up for games in the heart of downtown. That stadium is about 10 minutes away from an older stadium, the total dump that used to house the team in an emptier area near the state fairgrounds. That building is a cathedral of American soccer, the first soccer-specific stadium built by an MLS club and site of some of the most well-known performances in the history of the United States men’s national team.

The fact that the team plays in the nice new stadium is, legitimately, one of the most remarkable stories in American sports. A longer read on it is right here but the extreme CliffNotes version: The old owner of the team really wanted to move the club to Texas if he couldn’t get a shiny new downtown stadium, the city and state were really not into the idea of the team moving, the fans were R E A L L Y not into the idea of the team moving, and eventually, through sheer force of will, the fans were able to get a group of investors to buy the club and put up most of the money for the new building.

It is the sort of fairytale story of the power of fandom that should be the biggest sports story in the entire country. Unless you are really in-tune with the goings on in MLS, there’s a decent chance this is the first time you’ve really been made aware of the details of the whole thing.

This story popped into my head, weirdly enough, when it became clear that Lionel Messi is going to play for Inter Miami, one of the newest clubs in MLS and a side whose efforts to lure the greatest player to ever live have gone on for years. MLS is a league that has aspirations of being the one of the best in the world. Despite the fact that its first season happened in 1996 and it’s playing catch-up on leagues that are far more established, MLS wants to be the kind of place that attracts talent to the United States and becomes one of the top leagues on the planet.

For as much as American sports fans like to say they love good stories — the underdog teams, the players that punch above their weight, the examples of fans rallying together to showcase what happens when a community is more powerful than one craven rich dude — the average person wants to watch the best athletes perform a sport at the highest level. Many believe “American” is synonymous with “best,” no matter how many bits of evidence we have that this is not the case.

One of the places where that is generally true is in the world of sports. The NBA, NHL, MLB, and WNBA are all leagues that primarily exist in the United States, while the NFL is the most uniquely American thing that we have. All of them are the best versions of their sports in the world. This applies to college athletics, as well, and in the world of soccer, the United States has the best and most successful women’s team on the planet. How, then, could Major League Soccer — a good league, but one that is generously the 10th-12th best in the world — stand any chance of breaking through in its own backyard?

For the hardcore soccer fan in the United States, it’s been through the league’s rock solid efforts to develop young talent that can play at the highest levels of the sport, whether that comes through the league’s academies, a la Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, or by purchasing promising youngsters from South America, developing them, and flipping them to European clubs for quite the profit, a la Newcastle winger Miguel Almiron. For the more casual observer of sports, the path is, and has been, through stars. Over the years, MLS has tried to do a delicate balancing act, as it does not want to have the label of being a retirement league while simultaneously understanding that it’s never getting Kylian Mbappe in his prime to come over here.

The league has seen Carlos Valderrama, David Beckham, Thierry Henry, David Villa, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo, Bastian Schweinsteiger, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic all come through its doors. Just last year, Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini both joined Los Angeles Football Club and helped them win MLS Cup. They’re all revered players, some of the greatest of their eras, that generally came at the end of their careers. Many of them made MLS the last stop before they decided to go enjoy the next chapter in their lives.