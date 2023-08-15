You know, I’m starting to think this Lionel Messi fella might have a future in Major League Soccer. Messi and Inter Miami went to Philadelphia on Tuesday night to take on the Union in a League Cup quarterfinal game, and while Miami have been sensational since Messi (along with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba) have joined the team, this game was expected to be the team’s most difficult test yet against the team in third place in the Eastern Conference.

Messi, as he is wont to do, looked at this potentially tricky opponent and just kinda laughed at it. With Inter Miami leading 1-0 in the 20th minute, Josef Martinez played a ball to Messi while the pair were in Philly’s half of the pitch. The Union gave Messi more than enough room to carry the ball deeper into their half, but instead of trying to dribble into the box, he just ripped one from 35 yards out that beat Andre Blake.

What can't he do?! 🐐 Make it NINE goals in six games for Leo Messi. pic.twitter.com/HLf3zBFTmV — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 15, 2023

It’s not great goalkeeping by Blake and it’s never a good idea to let Messi have that much time and space on the ball, but still, this is not easy to execute, even for the greatest player to ever step foot on a pitch. This was Messi’s ninth goal in six games for Inter Miami, all of which have come in the Leagues Cup.