Look At How Many People Showed Up To Turn In Their Ray Rice Jersey Today

As it turns out, there’s a whole lot of people who have Ray Rice jerseys in Baltimore. Who knew. The Ravens honored their commitment this morning, letting fans trade in their Rice jerseys at the team’s official store.
Here’s a look at the crowd.
No, you can’t just show up with some janky ass jersey you picked up at Wal-Mart. There are rules people!
I sincerely hope the Ravens draft some stud with the last name ‘Rice’ and give him the same number and then all you fools have to buy Rice jerseys…AGAIN.
God I’m such a dick.
[SBNation]
Holy shit, that’s a damn statement as to what fans think of this situation. Tip of the hat to you Baltimoreians.
@Baltimore Dan That damn Uncle Ben and his backwards ways
Unfortunately, all they had left was Jonathan Dwyer jerseys.
“Select merchandise marked down 30%”
How great would it be if they just had a conveyor belt taking the exchanged Rice jerseys straight to the Team Store and selling them back to people at a mark-down?
I’m surprised about how many people turned up. I really didn’t think so many people would turn up. That should send a message.
Finally those Dennis Pitta jerseys will just fly off the shelves!
Is Ed Reed going to use them to line his boxcar?
Agreed. I bought my fake Ray Rice jersey from a street vendor a few years ago.
[www.youtube.com]
This never gets old.
Isaac, the drafting of another Rice is awesome.
Agreed, well played.
Interesting how the big corporations react when the herd collectively gets angry about things.
If there’s even a remote chance that the zombie consumers might stop spending their hard-earned dollars (the only political voice regular citizens have is how we spend money, after all. Votes and protests are meaningless), they’ll bend over backwards to appease the public.
Whatever Tyler Durden.
“See? I told you holding onto those Trent Dilfer jerseys would pay off eventually!”