Look At How Many People Showed Up To Turn In Their Ray Rice Jersey Today

#Ray Rice
Senior Editor
09.19.14 14 Comments
ray rice

Getty Image

As it turns out, there’s a whole lot of people who have Ray Rice jerseys in Baltimore. Who knew. The Ravens honored their commitment this morning, letting fans trade in their Rice jerseys at the team’s official store.

Here’s a look at the crowd.

No, you can’t just show up with some janky ass jersey you picked up at Wal-Mart. There are rules people!

I sincerely hope the Ravens draft some stud with the last name ‘Rice’ and give him the same number and then all you fools have to buy Rice jerseys…AGAIN.

God I’m such a dick.

[SBNation]

TOPICS#Ray Rice
TAGSbaltimore ravensRAY RICERay Rice jerseySTUPID ATHLETES

