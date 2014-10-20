Lorde’s Hit Song ‘Royals’ Has Been Banned In San Francisco Until After The World Series

#San Francisco Giants #Kansas City Royals
Senior Editor
10.20.14 7 Comments

At least one San Francisco radio station has vowed not to play Lorde’s mega hit “Royals” during the San Francisco-Kansas City World Series. KFOG Radio joked on their Facebook page:

No offense, Lorde, but for the duration of the World Series, KFOG Radio will be a “Royals”-free zone. We’re sure you understand.

Of course a bunch of Lorde fans flipped out, so too did Giants fans who feel the radio station’s jinxing the team. Because a Facebook status can affect the outcome of a baseball game. Be worse everyone.

Relax, people, we’re just having a little fun. It does not guarantee victory or defeat, it is not censorship or close-mindedness, and we don’t hate Lorde. It is just fun. Some good-natured ribbing (btw, eating BBQ ribs is banned, too). -Dred

Lorde, who’s from New Zealand and knows next to nothing about baseball said the inspiration for the song was “based on a photograph she saw in National Geographic of a ballplayer with Royals on his shirt.” That player was Royals Hall of Famer George Brett. He later sent Lorde this jersey as a thank you.

Totally related, Lorde singing the South Park song. Because I’ll never get sick of this.

TOPICS#San Francisco Giants#Kansas City Royals
TAGSKANSAS CITY ROYALSLORDELorde's RoyalsSAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

