Lorde’s Hit Song ‘Royals’ Has Been Banned In San Francisco Until After The World Series

At least one San Francisco radio station has vowed not to play Lorde’s mega hit “Royals” during the San Francisco-Kansas City World Series. KFOG Radio joked on their Facebook page:
No offense, Lorde, but for the duration of the World Series, KFOG Radio will be a “Royals”-free zone. We’re sure you understand.
Of course a bunch of Lorde fans flipped out, so too did Giants fans who feel the radio station’s jinxing the team. Because a Facebook status can affect the outcome of a baseball game. Be worse everyone.
Relax, people, we’re just having a little fun. It does not guarantee victory or defeat, it is not censorship or close-mindedness, and we don’t hate Lorde. It is just fun. Some good-natured ribbing (btw, eating BBQ ribs is banned, too). -Dred
Lorde, who’s from New Zealand and knows next to nothing about baseball said the inspiration for the song was “based on a photograph she saw in National Geographic of a ballplayer with Royals on his shirt.” That player was Royals Hall of Famer George Brett. He later sent Lorde this jersey as a thank you.
Totally related, Lorde singing the South Park song. Because I’ll never get sick of this.
