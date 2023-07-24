The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The Los Angeles Rams

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

Life came at the Rams quickly in their title defense in 2022, and they enter 2023 in an interesting position. There’s still some talent on the roster, but it’s not clear if there’s enough (or enough depth) to be a contender again, with no real hope of reinforcements in the near future after trading so many draft assets to make that title run. Aaron Donald (99 OVR) is still the most dominant defensive force in football, but there’s not a ton around him right now on that side after they traded Jalen Ramsey to Miami. Cooper Kupp (96 OVR) is still one of the best receivers in football, but likewise, he’s a bit on an island and needs Matthew Stafford (75 OVR) to bounce back from a down year that raised questions about the condition of his shoulder. All told, the Rams don’t appear to be a legit threat in the NFC on paper despite having a pair of the best players in all of the NFL, and how this season goes will likely decide whether big changes are on the horizon in L.A.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Rams, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Matthew Stafford: 75

Stetson Bennett IV: 62

Brett Rypien: 57

Dresser Winn: 50

RB

Cam Akers: 81

Zach Evans: 67

Kyren Williams: 65

Ronnie Rivers: 63

WR

Cooper Kupp: 96

Van Jefferson: 76

Demarcus Robinson: 75

Tutu Atwell: 71

Tyler Johnson: 71

Ben Skowronek: 70

Puka Nacua: 67

Lance McCutcheon: 64

Xavier Smith: 63

Austin Trammell: 63

Braxton Burmeister: 61

TE

Tyler Higbee: 80

Brycen Hopkins: 65

Hunter Long: 65

Davis Allen: 64

Alex Ward: 26

LT

Joseph Noteboom: 72

AJ Jackson: 66

AJ Arcuri: 61

RT

Rob Havenstein: 82

Warren McClendon: 65

LG

Steve Avila: 71

Tremayne Anchrum Jr.: 60

RG

Coleman Shelton: 67

Logan Bruss: 65

Zachary Thomas: 64

C

Brian Allen: 73

Sean Maginn: 58

DT

Bobby Brown III: 69

Jonah Williams: 67

Desjuan Johnson: 62

LE

Marquise Copeland: 68

Earnest Brown IV: 64

RE

Aaron Donald: 99

Kobie Turner: 68

Larrell Murchison: 65

LOLB

Byron Young: 68

Daniel Hardy: 64

Ochaun Mathis: 64

Zach VanValkenburg: 59

MLB

Ernest Jones: 75

Christian Rozeboom: 63

DeAndre Square: 61

Jaiden Woodbey: 61

ROLB

Michael Hoecht: 69

Nick Hampton: 67

Keir Thomas: 60

CB

Cobie Durant: 73

Robert Rochell: 69

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson: 67

Derion Kendrick: 67

Timarcus Davis: 64

Tyon Davis: 64

Shaun Jolly: 63

Jordan Jones: 63

SS

Jordan Fuller: 75

Quentin Lake: 66

Quindell Johnson: 63

FS

Russ Yeast: 67

Jason Taylor II: 65

Rashad Torrence II: 64

Richard LeCounte III: 63

K

Tanner Brown: 68

Christopher Dunn: 68

P

Ethan Evans: 68