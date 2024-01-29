The reality era of professional wrestling has consistently blurred the lines between what’s happening in a star’s real life against what’s being presented on television. The natural interest in what goes on behind the scenes has led to WWE pulling the curtain back even further in recent years, giving insight into the thoughts, feelings, and emotions of these larger than life athletes.

WWE’s latest splash mixes reality and wrestling through the lens of superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford in Hulu’s “Love & WWE: Bianca and Montez.” The series follows Belair and Ford as they navigate their own respective paths through life, while balancing the love they share with their passion for professional wrestling.

The eight-episode series takes fans from last year’s Royal Rumble through WrestleMania 39, following Belair on her path to defend the Raw Women’s Championship, Ford in his aspirations for singles stardom, and the duo as they discuss life milestones like having a baby.

“For my husband and I, we’re blessed to do what we love with the person we love,” Belair tells Uproxx Sports. “We travel together, we work together, we live together. Why not do this reality show and turn this amazing opportunity and provide something fun and positive, showing what we actually go through, how we balance the life of a worker versus being a husband and a wife, and how it can affect sometimes our marriage and how we move in our life outside the ring.”

Throughout the series, fans watch Belair juggle the internal conflict many families face in not sacrificing her career to have a baby, while not wanting to sacrifice having a baby for her career.

“That’s something a lot of women actually go through, so it was a great opportunity to really open myself up and show that process, show those conversations that I have with my husband and my family,” Belair continues. “Everyone definitely drills in my mind that you’ll never be completely ready, you just have to go for it. It is amazing to see so many women in WWE having kids and having it all, and seeing that they don’t have to pick and choose. (They’re) very honest and raw about how it is challenging, but rewarding at the same time.”

The series also follows Ford as he gets a chance to show his abilities as a singles star while at the same time working alongside tag partner Angelo Dawkins on how to be apart of WrestleMania 39.

“Anytime in the WWE, you get a chance to show what you can do, in a different sense of what the WWE Universe already sees you as, you always try to take full advantage of that,” Ford says.