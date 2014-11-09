LSU’s Wedgie Was A Great Moment For SEC Football

11.09.14 4 years ago 15 Comments

As we all know, the SEC has the highest level of competition in college football. The defense is better, the offensive is more explosive, the coaching is more innovative and their wedgie game? Yeah, that’s top notch too. Take a look at this “how’s your father” from the Alabama-LSU game.

Funny? Sure. You know what’s even better? A remix with “Anaconda.” You’re welcome internet.

