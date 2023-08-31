All eyes are on Spain, and not because their women’s national team just notched their first star after an impressive World Cup run in Australia and New Zealand. Instead, the attention is because Royal Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales chose to mark that win by forcibly kissing standout forward Jenni Hermoso during the team’s medal ceremony following their 1-0 win against England in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Footage of the kiss and of Rubiales appearing to grab his groin while celebrating the team’s victory quickly went viral, and prompted Hermoso to explain that the kiss was not consensual and made her feel vulnerable and shocked during the interaction. Since then, legal action has been threatened against Hermoso, Rubiales has been suspended from his post, his mother has gone on a hunger strike, and a larger conversation around abuse in women’s sports has captivated the world.

Here’s a timeline of the scandal and where things stand now in Spain’s fight against a corrupt federation and the man it’s choosing to protect.

Aug. 20th: Rubiales kisses Hermoso without her consent.

During the FIFA World Cup medal ceremony, Rubiales aggressively grabs Hermoso by the face and kisses her on the lips. The RFEF president is seen on stage next to Spanish royal Queen Letizia and her daughter, Princess Sofia, when the assault occurs. Footage of him grabbing his crotch when the match’s final whistle blew would later circulate. In an Instagram Live video following the ceremony, Hermoso admits she “did not like” the kiss.

Aug. 21st: RFEF attempts damage control

After criticism of Rubiales begins circulating, the RFEF releases a statement in which Hermoso defends Rubiales’ actions by saying, “It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings.” Those quotes are later thought to have been doctored by the RFEF after Hermoso denied Rubiales’ request for her and other Spanish players to speak on his behalf. Instead, the federation’s president records a solo apology video in which he explains his behavior as “normal, natural, and not at all in any bad faith.” Despite feeling he had done nothing wrong, Rubiales ends the clip by asking for forgiveness from anyone who “felt hurt” by his actions.

Aug. 22nd: Calls mount for Rubiales to step down

Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez deems Rubiales’ actions disgraceful and his apology insufficient, saying “It shows that in our country there’s a long way to go in terms of equality and respect between men and women. What we saw was an unacceptable gesture. I think the apology Mr. Rubiales has given wasn’t sufficient, I’d say it wasn’t adequate, and Mr. Rubiales should keep taking further steps.”

Aug. 23rd: Hermoso breaks her silence

FUTPRO, the player’s union that represents Hermoso and other Spanish national team members, released a statement calling for immediate action to be taken against Rubiales referred to the kiss as “acts that should never go unpunished.” Both the Spanish Players’ Association (AFE) and Liga F, the country’s women’s league, also call for Rubiales to resign. The RFEF calls for an emergency meeting in response.

Aug. 24th: FIFA opens its investigation

FIFA, football’s global governing body, opens a disciplinary investigation into Rubiales’ conduct at the tournament. Spanish media report that the RFEF president is expected to resign at the emergency meeting to be held the next day.

Aug. 25th: Rubiales doubles down

In a surprise move, Rubiales takes to the podium during the RFEF’s emergency meeting to issue a meandering rant that ends with him refusing to step down and instead offering Spanish coach Jorge Vilda a contract extension. Rubiales declares “I am not going to resign” a total of five times during the speech while calling the assault a “consensual peck” and claiming he is the victim of a feminist witch hunt. Vilda, who Rubiales supported during a player revolt last year that saw 15 national team members protest because of poor training conditions and his controversial management style, is seen applauding.

Aug. 25th: World Cup winners resign

In a letter released by FUTPRO, 81 Spanish players, including the entire 23-woman roster that won the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, state they refuse to play for the federation until meaningful changes are made. The letter also includes an official statement from Hermoso regarding Rubiales’ conduct: