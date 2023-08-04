A Guide To The FIFA Women’s World Cup Round Of 16

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has had a little bit of everything: lopsided wins, surprising underdogs, stunning individual wins, and even more unbelievable losses. It’s a tournament in which rankings are meaningless, no team’s legacy is assured, and anything can happen. It is, in essence, the perfect proof of concept that the women’s game has evolved and the world is just now catching up.

With all of group stage matches in the books, the surviving teams now look forward to the tournament’s knockout rounds, a collection of win-or-go-home matches that will whittle the field even further as we head toward a final that could very well make history. Ahead of the next nail-biting round of football, we’ve broken down the biggest matchups to watch out for and when to watch them. As for the where, every World Cup game is on FS1 and streaming on the Fox Sports app.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Women’s World Cup knockout rounds.

Saturday, Aug. 5th

Switzerland (Group A Winner) vs. Spain (Group C Runner-Up), 1 a.m. ET

Switzerland is coming off a group win in which it posted three clean sheets, which is quite the achievement in a tournament that’s seen a whole lot of goals. Unfortunately, the Swiss scored a pair of goals in their opener against the Phillipines and have not scored since. They’ll need to defend better than ever to disrupt Spain’s possession-based attack and take advantage of whenever counterattacks arise. For Spain, which suffered a heavy defeat against Japan, La Roja need to pass with purpose and find a way to break down Switzerland’s stingy defense.

Japan (Group C Winner) vs. Norway (Group A Runner-Up), 4 a.m. ET

No team is putting the ball into the back of the net better than Japan. They’re scoring seemingly every time they move the ball into the opponent’s final third and they looked comfortable defending against Spain. Norway struggled in its group stage, losing one game, drawing another, and winning its third match. That inconsistency might hurt them against a Japan team that dominated its own group, but if star striker Ada Hegerberg is able to return from a groin injury that cost her the final two games of the group, Norway will have a shot.

Netherlands (Group E Winner) vs. South Africa (Group G Runner-Up), 10 p.m. ET

South Africa stunned Italy to win their match and advance out of the group stage for the first time in history. They’re the clear underdogs in this match, but don’t count them out. If they can shore up what has been a porous defense and lean into their physical style of play, they may give the Dutch problems in the midfield. Of course, Oranje are the favorites for a reason, so expect them to play it cool under pressure and create dangerous chances in the final third.

Sunday, Aug. 6th

Sweden (Group G Winner) vs. United States (Group E Runner-Up), 5 a.m. ET

It’s rare to get a game worthy of a World Cup final in the round of 16, but we’re getting exactly that between these two teams, which were drawn into one another’s group in the five previous tournaments. The U.S. struggled in their group stage play and will need to sort things out — in their first-choice XI, in their midfield, in their attack — if they hope to hold off a very motivated, very physical Swedish side. For Sweden, set pieces will be key. If they can find a way to get Amanda Ilestedt in the box and on the end of an aerial ball, it might be over for the USWNT.

Monday, Aug. 7th

Australia (Group B Winner) vs. Denmark (Group D Runner-Up), 3:30 a.m. ET